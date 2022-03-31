Authorities in Ohio say a police officer has been killed by a fleeing car on Interstate 75.

It happened during a chase Wednesday that reached speeds up to 120 mph.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Bluffton Officer Dominic Francis was struck while setting up a roadblock.

Three suspects inside the car drove away for a short distance before they jumped out and ran.

The state patrol says one was found nearby while a second one was arrested in a stolen car in Elyria near Cleveland.

Authorities are continuing to look for the third suspect.

The 41-year-old Francis had been an officer in Bluffton the past nine years.