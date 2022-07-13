Authorities say a police officer who responded to a domestic violence call at a southwestern Ohio home was shot and critically wounded by a man who was then shot and killed by another officer.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night in Clearcreek Township.

Police were called to the home because a man was reportedly ramming his wife’s car with an ATV.

Authorities say the man soon shot one officer in the head, but further details on what sparked the shooting were not disclosed.

The wounded officer, a 14-year veteran of the force, remained hospitalized Wednesday in stable but critical condition.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.