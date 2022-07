A Cleveland police officer has sued another officer in federal court, claiming he “blindly” shot her while confronting a man standing in a second-floor bathroom with a gun.

Jennifer Kilnapp’s filed a lawsuit last week claiming rookie officer Bailey Gannon in June 2020 panicked when he saw the man standing with a gun to his side, fled down the stairs and fired shots over his head, shooting Kilnapp.

The lawsuit says Gannon falsely told homicide investigators the man was pointing a gun at the door.

Kilnapp has been unable to return to duty because of her injuries and PTSD.