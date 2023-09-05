UPDATE: Local officials have provided an update after a dog was left at an Ohio State Lake.

Jefferson County officials say no one has taken responsibility for leaving a dog at the State Lake.



However, the humane society has been getting a few anonymous tips about the incident that officials feel could be solid leads.

Anyone with information should contact the Humane Society at 740-314-5583.

An Ohio animal humane society needs the public’s help with information after a dog was left at a State Lake.

The Jefferson County Humane Society said this dog, Roberta, was dumped out of a black vehicle, leaving her behind as they sped away- never even looking back at Jefferson State Lake.

No dog should ever be dumped alongside the road like a piece of trash!”, says the JCHS Chief Humane Agent, who promises to uphold the law and seek justice for this beautiful girl. He continued by saying, “Roberta is an older dog in very bad body condition, so she didn’t stand a chance of survival out there”.

Roberta is now protected and stands a chance at life, the Jefferson County Humane Society said.

