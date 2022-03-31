Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is ordering flags to be lowered for Ohio Police Officer Dominic Francis.

Flags will be lowered at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Allen and Hancock counties, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower.

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.

