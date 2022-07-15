FILE: In this Jan. 26, 2013 photo taken at a grow house in Denver shows a marijuana plant ready to be harvested. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski, File)

Two parents in Ohio have been charged after they allegedly provided drugs to their 13-year-old.

39-year-old Troyt Suttles and his wife Kristina, of Muskingum County, are facing multiple charges after their child showed up to school with bloodshot eyes, according to WTAP.

The child allegedly told officials her eyes were bloodshot because she took a vodka shot to take care of a hangover. After a drug test, officials say she had alcohol, THC, and spice in her body.

The child also told officials that she allegedly received a monthly allowance of marijuana from her father.

Officials say they obtained a search warrant and found drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and 1.7 grams of methamphetamine.

Kristina is charged with one third-degree felony count of endangering children and one

fourth-degree felony count of complicity to corrupting another with drugs.

Troyt is charged with one fourth-degree felony count of corrupting

another with drugs, one third-degree felony count of tampering with evidence, one fifth-degree felony

count of possession of methamphetamine and one fourth-degree misdemeanor count of possession of

drug paraphernalia.