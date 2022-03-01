An Ohio couple is currently in jail after officials found out about alleged child abuse at their home.

Amy and Anthony Dangel of Cheviot allegedly abused their 13-year-old child over three years from 2018-2021 according to Local 12

The outlet reports that Amy Dangel, the stepmom, is accused of, strapping her child to the bed, would make the teen stand in the corner of a room for days, would not give them food, and would not allow the kid to use the restroom.

The stepmom is also accused of hitting the teen with spoons and belts while not providing acceptable clothing, blankets, or bedding.

The father is charged for not stopping the abuse.

The teen had damage to his legs and feet from standing for a long period of time. It was also said that the kid had PTSD and was extremely underweight.

It was reported that both parents worked for the Miami Township Fire Department in Hamilton County at one time.

Amy Dangel was indicted on 11 felony counts of endangering children with Anthony Dangel facing one count of endangering children.