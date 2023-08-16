MUSKINGUM, Ohio – The parents of a nine-month-old baby who died of an overdose have been sentenced to prison.

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that on Monday, August 14, Autumn Ripple pleaded guilty to one third-degree felony count of endangering children.

Ripple was sentenced to three years in prison.

Last week, Marcus Kimbrough pleaded guilty to one first-degree felony count of involuntary manslaughter and one third-degree felony count of endangering children.

Kimbrough received a five-year prison sentence.

Officials say that in December of 2021, Ripple called 911 to report her baby was not breathing. First responders arrived and took the child to Genesis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

When the detectives from the Zanesville Police Department entered the house to investigate, they discovered bodily fluids on the bed where the baby was found not breathing, in addition to drugs, syringes, metal spoons with burn marks, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun magazine.

The cause of death was determined to be a fentanyl overdose.

Officials say that less than 15 minutes before Ripple reported that her baby was not breathing, a neighbor called 911 to report a domestic fight between Kimbrough and Ripple.

Police learned from the family that Ripple and Kimbrough are known to use heroin and fentanyl.

Investigators confirm that the drugs recovered in the bedroom tested positive for fentanyl.

Kimbrough was previously convicted of drug trafficking in 2008 and possession of a controlled substance in 2018.

Muskingum County Assistant Prosecutor Gerald Anderson said, “It’s tragic that this young infant had to suffer and die because of this parent’s selfish drug lifestyle.”