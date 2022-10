A plane crash in Ohio killed two people.

Photo By: Dennis Hart

Photo By: Dennis Hart

Photo By: Dennis Hart

The pilot and second occupant died to due the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the plane crash happened at 7:15 am Tuesday morning at the Pioneer Buick GMC Dealership parking lot located on Pike Street in Marietta, Ohio.

Police say there are no injuries to those on the ground but there was damage to multiple vehicles and buildings.

The crash is currently under investigation.