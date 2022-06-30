In light of the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v Wade and the enforcement of the Ohio Heartbeat Law, Planned Parenthood has announced this week that they are “not currently providing abortion at OH health centers.”

Created Equal regularly prays and sidewalk counsels at the East Columbus Surgical Center which is one of the three Planned Parenthoods in Ohio that provides chemical and surgical abortions.

This facility’s website lists abortion as their only service.

“Every day this week, Created Equal’s team was on site outside Planned Parenthood. We have confirmed that they are not scheduling any abortions! Online, we find the same story: Planned Parenthood in Ohio has ceased scheduling abortions. The battle to end abortion in our state is far from over, but this is a good day. We rejoice that the killings at Ohio Planned Parenthoods have stopped for now, and we keep fighting for the lives of all preborn children.” said Mark Harrington, President of Created Equal.

Created Equal is a national anti-abortion organization that focuses on training individuals by using a traveling photo exhibit to show what abortion does to preborn children.