OHIO– Local deputies arrested two people after a chance on an ATV.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report that an ATV was driving up and down Stonehouse Road in Wayne Township and through the caller’s yard.

While investigating, deputies say they activated overhead lights to the get the ATV to stop, however, the ATV drove past Deputy Ramsay and began accelerating at a higher rate of speed on Stonehouse Road.

Deputies say they caught up to the ATV when they located it at a camper on Stonehouse Road.

The occupants were identified as Matthew M. Huntsman (driver) and Rachele N. Wiley (passenger).

Deputies say they did a search of a camper and found suspected narcotics, as well as drug abuse instruments.

Additionally, Deputies located a firearm inside of the camper that was being illegally possessed due to both subjects having disqualifiers and not legally being allowed to possess a firearm.

Both Huntsman and Wiley were arrested and taken to Monroe County Jail.

After the arrest, an addition investigation was done. Officials say they found a 45 cal. Pistol, as well as additional narcotics.

Matthew M. Huntsman, age 42, of Woodsfield, is being held charges of Failure to Comply, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, and two counts of Weapons Under Disability.

Rachele N. Wiley, age 30, of Woodsfield is currently charged with one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs.