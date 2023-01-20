Ohio officials say they have arrested four people in connection to a shooting at a bar that happened on New Years Day.

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls in reference to several shots being fired at The Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road in Zanesville on New Years Day around 2:00 am.

Responding deputies say a 37 year-old Zanesville man had been assaulted and knocked unconscious and four men discharged firearms. The incident happened in the parking lot.

Four males were identified as suspects and charges were filed in Muskingum County Court on all four.

All four suspects live in Guernsey County.

Christopher ‘CJ’ McCall, 23, of Cambridge was taken into custody on 1/12/2023 at a residence in Guernsey County by members of both Sheriff’s Office’s. He is being held in The Muskingum County Jail with a $500,000.00 Bond. He is charged with 2 cts. Felonious Assault- F/2, 2 cts. Aggravated Riot- F/4 F/5, Tampering w/Evidence- F/3, Carrying a Concealed Weapon-F/4, Improper Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle- F/4.

Christopher ‘CJ’ McCall

Johnathan McCall, 21, of Cambridge, turned himself in to the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office on 1/24/2023. He is being held in the Muskingum County Jail on a $750,000.00 Bond, He is charged with Attempted Murder- F/1, 2 cts. Felonious Assualt- F/2, 2 cts. Aggravated Riot- F/4 F/5, Tampering w/Evidence- F/3, Carrying a Concealed Weapon- F/4 and Improper Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle- F/4.

Jonathan McCall

Scottie Minnis, 23, of Cambridge is being held in the Muskingum Jail on a $500,000.00 Bond, He is charged with Felonious Assault- F/2, 2 cts. Aggravated Riot- F/4 F/5, Tampering w/Evidence- F/3, Carrying a Concealed Weapon-F/4, Improper Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle- F/4.

Scottie Minnis

Johna McCall, 19, of Pleasant City is being held in the Muskingum Jail on a $250,000.00 Bond, He is charged with Felonious Assault- F/2, 2 cts. Aggravated Riot- F/4 F/5, Tampering w/Evidence- F/3, Carrying a Concealed Weapon- F/4, Improper Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle-F/4.

Johna McCall

Both Minnis and Johna McCall were arrested and taken into custody on 1/17/2023 at a residence in Muskingum County.