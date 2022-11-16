Police in Ohio have arrested two juveniles after they allegedly made threats to shoot a McDonald’s customer.

Newark police say the victim reported the make and model of the vehicle and officers were able to track it down.

During the investigation the passenger, a male juvenile was found in possession of marijuana, scales, baggies, and a ski mask. He also had a fannie pack around his waist that contained loose 9mm ammo, according to police.

Police also say they discovered the juvenile had a 9mm handgun in his waistband under the fannie pack. The juvenile driver & passenger were both taken into custody & turned over to Licking County Juvenile Court.