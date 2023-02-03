Ohio police in New Philadelphia, Ohio said a middle school student was arrested after a gun was found in a backpack.

Police say they were contacted at 2:30 pm by Welty Middle School after the firearm was found, the gun was brought to the attention of the principal by another student.

Officials say the school responded quickly and removed the student to the office, separating the student from the backpack.

Police say the backpack had the gun and magazines containing ammunition.

Charges for the student are pending at this time. The student was taken to Muskingum County Juvenile Detention Center in Zanesville.

The students name was not released at this time.

According to multiple other reports, the gun was not fired and no one was injured.

