South Zanesville Police Chief Mark Ross said that his department is cutting back on patrols due to high gas prices.

Chief Ross told “Fox & Friends” Wednesday that his department will now do “stationary patrols”, which is when an officer parks their patrol car in a vacant area, like a parking lot, that has high traffic, to save on gas.

The department will cut back on patrols more and more, Ross said, if gas prices don’t decrease.

The chief also said voters in the community turned down an increase in a police budget for his department despite being a ‘very pro-police’ area.

According to AAA, gas prices in Ohio are currently at $5.026 a gallon with the national average at $5.009 a gallon.