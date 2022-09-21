COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A dog trained to sniff out electronic devices found a concealed thumb drive and SD card during a child pornography investigation, earning kudos from his fellow officers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

K9 Ruger, from the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, found the hidden devices in a suspect’s bedroom during a search in a small Ohio town on Sept. 9.

“Ruger is a unique and incredible tool in the ongoing effort to protect children from predators,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

“Good dog!” the post concluded.