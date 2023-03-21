Police in Ohio say they arrested two females after they were dispatched for a female yelling.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Steubenville, Ohio police in Jefferson County said they responded to Scioto Drive and observed a vehicle in the driveway that was registered to the resident that contained several open beers, hard iced tea, and a shovel. Police also say they found an ID that belonged to Carmina S Chiovitti from McDonald PA.

Carmina S Chiovitti

Police say they went to the back of the house and spoke to a female that was sitting on the ground.

There, police say they found a 12 gage shotgun laying near a tree line with a back pack down the hill with a box of American Eagle handgun ammunition, a black pistol magazine, and a clear plastic object shaped like a male’s penis.

Police say they went inside the house after they noticed the side screen porch door was knocked off its track and inside a window was shattered.

Inside the house, police say they made contact with a second female, and knew her as Carmina S Chiovitti.

Baron

Police say no one else was in the house, but the home appeared to be ransacked.

Chiovitti was arrested on burglary charges along with Madison Baron from McDonald,PA.