OHIO– Deputies in Ohio said they arrested two people from West Virginia after they found a large quantity of Fentanyl Stamps during traffic stop on Ohio State Route 7.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they performed a traffic stop on a White BMW for multiple infractions on SR 7 in Hannibal Ohio.

Robin Utt

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a Robin Utt, and the passenger was identified as a Chelsea Briggs both from New Martinsville WV.

Deputies say during the search of the vehicle they recovered a large quantity of Fentanyl Stamps weighing approximately 134.65 grams, drug abuse instruments, several baggies, and a glass jar containing marijuana.

Briggs

Both Utt and Briggs were arrested and taken to the the Monroe County Jail.

Utt was arrested on the following charges: Possession of Drug Abuse instruments, Possession of Fentanyl, Trafficking in Drugs.

Briggs was arrested on the following charges: Possession of Drug Abuse instruments, Possession of Fentanyl , Trafficking in Drugs , Tampering with evidence.