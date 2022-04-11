Police in Ohio are currently investigating a domestic-related murder.

The Marion Ohio Police Department said they received a call of a domestic-related shooting in the 600 Block of Sugar Street and on-scene officers found two people in the front of the house injured with gunshot wounds.

Police say a 24-year-old female was transported to Marion General Hospital and later died from the gunshot injuries.

A 36-year-old male was transported to Marion General Hospital and later flown by Med-Flight to a Columbus area hospital. He was listed in critical condition.

Police say after gathering preliminary information the male subject shot the female and then turned the gun on himself.

If you have any information on this case contact the Marion Police Department at 740-387-2525. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling the Tips Line at 740- 375-TIPS (8477).