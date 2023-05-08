Deputies in Ohio say they are looking for an escaped inmate.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials say they are looking for 42-year-old Eric Parkins who escaped from the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Parkins has a tattoo behind his right ear, between the thumb and index finger on his left hand, and a ‘6″ and “8″ on his left ankle, according to officials.

Officials at this time don’t know how Parkins escaped and the incident is under investigation.

Parkins escaped with another inmate but that inmate was apprehended by a K-9 officer.

If you see the suspect or have information on their whereabouts, contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 740-354-2888 or call 911.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Monday, May 8, 2023.)