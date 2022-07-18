Ohio police are on the lookout for a man that allegedly shot another man.

Cambridge police say they are looking for Allen L. Henderson Jr.

The police say they were called to Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center Emergency Room for a man with a gunshot wound.

Police say they spoke to a witness and identified Tyler Schultz of Cambridge, who had to be airlifted to a Columbus hospital for further treatment.

Officers say they originally thought Henderson Jr. was at 411 Steubenville Ave. and set up a SWAT perimeter but Henderson Jr. was not in the area,

Police say Henderson Jr. is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call the Cambridge Police Department at 740-439-4431.