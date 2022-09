Police are looking for a man that robbed a gas station in Ohio.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Wells Township police say a man broke into Coen Gas Station last Wednesday night to steal vodka and cigarettes.

The man wore an orange safety vest, Adidas flip-flops, and black shorts.

Police don’t have a good description of the vehicle at this time.

The man allegedly caused about $1000 in damages.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call the police at 740-598-9602.