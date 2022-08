Police in Ohio are looking for a missing person.

The Zanesville Police Department says they are looking for 22-year-old Christopher Black.

Black was last seen around the Putnam Avenue area in Zanesville.

Black was reported missing to police on August 22.

Police say Black is approximately 6’0, 157 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Zanesville Police Department at (740) 455-0700.