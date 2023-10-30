Police in Ohio say they are looking for a missing teen that was last seen leaving her high school.

The City of Parma Police Department in Ohio say Kylee Dottore was last seen leaving Normandy High School on October 26, 2023.

Kylee left the school around 2:20 PM and was walking northbound on Marko Lane.

Kylee was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Kylee is 5‘5“ tall, with brown shoulder length hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Jeff Wells at 440-887-7343.