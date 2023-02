Police in Ohio are looking for a missing teenager.

Steubenville Ohio police are looking for sixteen year old Serenity Kirkpatrick.

Police say Serenity was last seen in Steubenville, Ohio on February 14.

She was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black leggings.

Serenity is labeled 5’2 and 100 lbs.

Anyone with information is instructed to contact the Steubenville Police Department.