Police in Wintersville, Ohio are looking for a woman that allegedly stole from a Kroger location.

Wintersville police say they have identified the woman that stole from a local Kroger but have yet to find her at this time.

Police say if you are the woman in the photo to “give us a call or stop in at the Wintersville Police Department while there are still options”

Local police also say this woman stole from Kroger she ran on foot and got into a vehicle.

No other information was given other than what has been identified in the photos from Wintersville Police.

If you have any information contact the Wintersville police at 740-264-5507 during business hours or message the Wintersville Police Facebook page at any time.