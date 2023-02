An officer and bystander had minor injuries after a gun was accidently discharged at a jail according to officials.

Officials say the incident happened on February 5.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the situation after a Mingo Junction police officer, while on station, in a secured area at the Jefferson County jail, accidentally discharged a weapon.

Officials say the officer and a bystander experienced minor injuries.

