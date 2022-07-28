OHIO (WOWK)—An Ironton police officer is on administrative leave after police say he was arrested for domestic violence.

In a press release, the Ironton Police Department said that Bradley Spoljaric was arrested on Wednesday, and he is charged with one count of domestic violence, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count of tampering with evidence.

Ironton PD says Spoljaric was arraigned in Ironton Municipal Court on Thursday, and he received a $50,000 bond. They say that Spoljaric is on administrative leave

This investigation is ongoing.