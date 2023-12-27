SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — A suspect who reportedly bit a police officer during his arrest told the officer, “I’m trying to eat you,” according to a police report.

Tieson Gresh, 22, who is listed in court records as being homeless, is charged with felony counts of assault on a peace officer and receiving stolen property as well as misdemeanor counts of obstructing official business and disorderly conduct, Sandusky Municipal Court records show.

Just before midnight on Dec. 19, officers investigated a report of a man who reportedly shot a gun near the 2000 block of West Madison Street, and appeared to be “randomly knocking” on the doors of homes in the area, according to the report.

A caller told dispatchers he saw a man in a black hoodie banging on his door and yelling — “but he did not know why or at who,” reads another officer’s report. The man and a neighbor said they also heard what sounded like gunshots from a nearby alleyway.

An officer found a man matching the description — later determined to be Gresh — near a home in the 1300 block of Jay Street, but the man continued walking, toward The Chill Palace bar at the intersection of Barker and Broadway streets.

The officer noted he appeared to have his right hand hidden in his hoodie pocket “as if he was holding onto something.” Believing he may be carrying a firearm, the officer waited until backup arrived before stopping him. The officer tried to stop him in a parking lot, but he ignored the officer’s commands.

An officer approached Gresh with a firearm drawn and restrained him. Gresh told the officer he did not have a firearm. He told the officer “he was only looking for someone and he did not shoot a gun.” Gresh appeared intoxicated, according to the report.

Officers found Gresh was carrying credit and debit cards, gift cards, an ID on a lanyard and other miscellaneous items that appeared to have been stolen. Officers later determined the belongings were taken from car along Jay Street that had been left unlocked.

When putting Gresh in a police cruiser, he tried to kick two officers, and bit one in the bicep “leaving a visible mark on the sleeve,” but not breaking the skin or clothing, according to the report.

“I’m trying to eat you,” he said.

Officers took Gresh to the Erie County jail. He was not given a bond.

Officers searched the area where the gunshot was allegedly fired, but didn’t find any such evidence, according to the report.