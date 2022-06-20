An Ohio police officer has been charged after his separated wife said her husband was harassing her.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Mark Burgoon, age 50, by Burgoon’s wife on November 3, 2021. The Sheriff’s Office said they do the investigation instead of referring her to the Celina Police Department due to the possible conflict of interest it could create since he was employed at the police department.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office said one of the allegations made against Burgoon was that he was using a law enforcement database to identify people that were friends with his wife.

The sheriff’s office said Officer Burgoon, on August 3, 2021, had improperly used the Law Enforcement Automated Data System (LEADS) to identify a person who he believed was a friend of his wife.

LEADS is the database law enforcement officers use to check driving records, identify owners of vehicles from license plates, run a criminal history on a person, and many other law enforcement functions.

Accessing the LEADS system for any reason, other than a law enforcement purpose, is a felony of the fifth degree under Ohio Law

The Sheriff’s Office said the information was presented to a Mercer County Grand Jury after detectives consulted with the special prosecutor who was assigned to review the case.

The Grand Jury returned an indictment on June 16.

Officer Burgoon, who has since retired from the Celina Police Department, was served a summons to appear in Mercer County Common Pleas Court.

The investigation is still continuing with misdemeanor charges being reviewed by the prosecutor’s office for other individuals. These charges, if filed, are not additional charges for Burgoon.