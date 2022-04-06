A police officer in Lebanon Ohio has resigned after the police division said a self-directed internal audit revealed an officer had over the past four years conducted traffic stops where no citation was issued.

The police department said the officer, Eric Holmes, would complete a traffic citation form and submit this citation to the agency for internal accountability only but the department said At no time were any vehicle operators issued citations that were not completed at the time of the traffic stop and properly submitted for internal and municipal court processing.

The department said Holmes resigned during the investigation and he is currently being investigated for criminal charges.

The police department said the actions of Holmes were on him alone and not of the police department and no citizens were issued a citation from these fraudulent citations.