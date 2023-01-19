Local police out of Zanesville , Ohio are looking for a wanted man.

Police say they are looking for Devin L.M. Murgatroyd.

They say the last known location for Murgatroyd was 972 Marietta St., Zanesville.

Murgatroyd is being charged for 1 count Weapons Under Disablity (F3), 2 counts Aggravated Menacing (M1), 2 counts Domestic Violence (Threats)(M1)

Police say Murgatroyd has/is

6’0

190 lbs

Blonde Hair

Blue Eyes

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Murgatroyd , contact the Zanesville Police Department at 740-455-0700.