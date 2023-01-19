Local police out of Zanesville , Ohio are looking for a wanted man.
Police say they are looking for Devin L.M. Murgatroyd.
They say the last known location for Murgatroyd was 972 Marietta St., Zanesville.
Murgatroyd is being charged for 1 count Weapons Under Disablity (F3), 2 counts Aggravated Menacing (M1), 2 counts Domestic Violence (Threats)(M1)
Police say Murgatroyd has/is
- 6’0
- 190 lbs
- Blonde Hair
- Blue Eyes
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Murgatroyd , contact the Zanesville Police Department at 740-455-0700.