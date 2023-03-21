Police in Ohio say they caught a teenager ‘red handed with a decoy car after getting complaints of “unlocked vehicles” being entered and material items being stolen during the early morning hours.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mingo Junction police in Jefferson County say they believed teenagers were targeting he unlocked cars as they were on their way to the school bus stop.

The areas targeted in Mingo Junction were Standard Ave.(300 Block). Mclister Ave.(100 Block). & Commercial St.(600 Block), according to police.

Police say they placed a decoy car on the 600 Block of Commercial St, near the Mingo Seniors Center and was able to catch the teenage juvenile red-handed as he approached the “unlocked vehicle” opening the passenger side door and attempting to steal items.

The juvenile later confessed to several other car break-ins, according to police.

The juvenile was arrested and transported to the juvenile detention center.