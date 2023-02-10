Police in Ohio say they have a special this weekend for your ex-lover.

Zanesville police say they want you to give them a call if you have an ex-Valentine with outstanding warrants or if are they on probation and freely violating their terms.

Police say their Valentine’s day special starts with a ‘set of limited-edition stainless steel bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shots that will be posted on online for all to enjoy.’

The night ends with a special Valentine’s dinner, according to police.

Zanesville police said the post was meant to be humorous but will still ‘take the tips if you have them’