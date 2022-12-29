An Ohio police suspect died after being found unconscious in an alley in Pittsburgh and allegedly was attacked by with a BB gun.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Christopher Gaylor, 50, was accused of breaking into a Government building in Cadiz. Gaylor was arrested in Hopedale the following day without incident.

Gaylor was released and was awaiting indictment.

Gaylor was found unconscious in an alley in Downtown Pittsburgh a few days later.

Officials say Gaylor was taken to the hospital for suspected overdose. Gaylor was pronouced dead at the hospital.

After a medical exam, metal shrapnel was found inside Gaylor’s body.

Police say they have security footage of four teens that attacked Gaylor and have identified them.

The investigation remains ongoing.