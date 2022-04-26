Ohio police say they are warning parents of the dangers of a new social media trend called the ‘Orbeez’ gun challenge.

Police from Perkins Township in Ohio said they responded to a Target for a report of juveniles shooting what appeared to be Nerf guns at vehicles and people from their vehicles.

After investigation, police said an unknown individual was struck by one of the projectiles, later determined to be from an “Orbeez” gun.

A short time later officers were dispatched to another area business for the same type of complaint.

The suspect vehicle was located and one juvenile was arrested for assault.

The Police encourages parents to discuss the dangers of this type of activity with their children, as well as any other social media trends they may encounter in the future.

The Department continued saying ‘ointing any type of firearm, even a toy, is inherently dangerous for obvious reasons.’