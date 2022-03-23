Police in Ohio are warning about pills being disturbed that look like Tylenol but are acutely fentanyl.

The Lorain Police Department said they seized pills that were determined to be made of Fentanyl and cocaine, pressed to look like over-the-counter medication.

The picture shared is of what officers acutely seized compared to an actual over-the-counter pill.

The police department said other pills seized were cocaine, pressed to look like Metoprolol, a non-controlled blood-pressure medication.

If you have questions about medication you can always contact your local police department.