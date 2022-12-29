An Ohio prisoner allegedly tested positive for drugs after a dentist appointment.

Allen West Jr., from Cadiz is currently in jail for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony in the fourth degree.

West was granted a furlough to attend a dentist appointment but when he returned officials say he tested positive for meth.

According to Harrison News, Probation Officer Andrew Foreman testified and said that West tested positive for several drugs when he came back to the jail.

West claimed he was not high when he returned to jail and the results of the drug test are not conclusive.

Ohio tried to remove West’s bond, but the judge ruled that West would keep his $75,000 bond.