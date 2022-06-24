Franciscan University of Steubenville welcomed news of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The University called legalized abortion tragic.

Franciscan says they have worked and prayed for the protection of unborn children since the beginning of the pro-life movement, and applauded the justices for their courageous decision in the Mississippi abortion case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“I am delighted the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, a ruling that has wounded the soul of our country. Roe never had solid legal grounding, and I am pleased the justices had the courage to rectify the error and strike it down. I am also well aware that this decision does not mean the end of abortion in our country, and so, we who are pro-life still have much work to do, continuing to aid mothers in difficult circumstances and being instruments of healing for those who have lost a child through abortion,’ said Franciscan University President Father Dave Pivonka, TOR.