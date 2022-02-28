Andrew Walls, 26, vice president of the Akron Proud Boys chapter has been charged with possessing a firearm while intoxicated and assault after an incident outside an Akron bar where video captured Walls punching a woman in the face.

Cameron Morgan, 23, told Fox8 that she and her friends were walking on the sidewalk after just leaving a nightclub when they saw a group of people fighting and yelling racial slurs.

“I’m the only black person around. I didn’t know who he was talking to, but he was calling white people a racial slur. I was like, ‘who talks like that? You can’t say that. That is not okay.’ We were in the most friendly neighborhood in Akron and he was like screaming, all these racial slurs. I was looking at him, he just made eye contact with me, and started calling me a racial slur. And then just literally punched me in my face.” Morgan told Fox8.

Morgan suffered a concussion and bruised lip. It wasn’t until after the video went viral that Morgan decided to file a police report.

Reports from clevescene say that Walls turned himself in shortly after the arrest warrant was issued.