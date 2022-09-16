The Ohio Department of Education has released its school report cards.

The department says report cards are designed to give parents, communities, educators, and policymakers information about the performance of districts and schools — to celebrate achievement and success and identify areas for improvement.

The Ohio General Assembly amended Ohio’s accountability law in the summer of 2021. Schools and districts now receive star ratings for five components. The report cards for the 2021-2022 school year will not include an overall rating, but one will be added when the 2023 report cards are released in the fall of that year.

The five components are: Achievement, Progress, Gap Closing, Graduation, and Early Literacy.

In the Ohio Valley, these are how the High Schools were graded for the 2021,2022 school year:

Barnesville High School

Achievement: 2 Stars- Needs support to meet state standards in academic achievement.

Progress: Achievement: 2 Stars- Significant evidence that the school fell short of student growth expectations.

Gap Closing: 4 Stars- Exceeds state standards in closing educational gaps

Graduation: 4 Stars- Exceeds state standards in graduation rates

Early Literacy: No Rating

Beallsville High School

Achievement: 2 Stars- Needs support to meet state standards in academic achievement.

Progress: 3 Stars- Evidence that the school met student growth expectations.

Gap Closing: 3 Stars- Meets state standards iMeets state standards in closing educational gaps.

Graduation: 2 Stars- Needs support to meet state standards in graduation rates.

Early Literacy: No Rating

Bellaire High School

Achievement: 3 Stars- Meets state standards in academic achievement.

Progress: 1 Star- Significant evidence that the school fell short of student growth expectations by a larger magnitude.

Gap Closing: 3 Stars- Meets state standards in closing educational gaps.

Graduation: 2 Stars- Needs support to meet state standards in graduation rates.

Early Literacy: No Rating

Bridgeport High School

Achievement: 3 Stars- Meets state standards in academic achievement.

Progress: 2 Stars- Significant evidence that the school fell short of student growth expectations.

Gap Closing: 4 Stars- Exceeds state standards in closing educational gaps

Graduation: 4 Stars-Exceeds state standards in graduation rates

Early Literacy: No Rating

Buckeye Local High School

Achievement: 2 Stars- Needs support to meet state standards in academic achievement.

Progress: 1 Star- Significant evidence that the school fell short of student growth expectations by a larger magnitude.

Gap Closing: 2 Stars- Needs support to meet state standards in closing educational gaps.

Graduation: 4 Stars- Exceeds state standards in graduation rates

Early Literacy: No Rating

Indian Creek High School

Achievement: 2 Stars- Needs support to meet state standards in academic achievement.

Progress: 3 Stars- Evidence that the school met student growth expectations.

Gap Closing: 3 Stars- Meets state standards in closing educational gaps.

Graduation: 3 Stars- Meets state standards in graduation rates.

Early Literacy: No Rating

Martins Ferry High School

Achievement: 2 Stars- Needs support to meet state standards in academic achievement.

Progress: 1 Star- Significant evidence that the school fell short of student growth expectations by a larger magnitude.

Gap Closing: 2 Stars- Needs support to meet state standards in closing educational gaps.

Graduation: 2 Stars- Needs support to meet state standards in graduation rates.

Early Literacy: No Rating

Monroe Central High School

Achievement: 2 Stars- Needs support to meet state standards in academic achievement.

Progress: 2 Stars- Significant evidence that the school fell short of student growth expectations.

Gap Closing: 2 Stars- Needs support to meet state standards in closing educational gaps.

Graduation: 2 Stars- Needs support to meet state standards in graduation rates.

Early Literacy: No Rating

Shadyside High School

Achievement: 3 Stars- Meets state standards in academic achievement.

Progress: 2 Stars- Significant evidence that the school fell short of student growth expectations.

Gap Closing: 3 Stars- Meets state standards in closing educational gaps.

Graduation: 2 Stars- Meets state standards in graduation rates.

Early Literacy: No Rating

St. Clairsville High School

Achievement: 3 Stars- Meets state standards in academic achievement.

Progress: 1 Star- Significant evidence that the school fell short of student growth expectations by a larger magnitude.

Gap Closing: 4 Stars- Exceeds state standards in closing educational gaps

Graduation: 5 Stars- Significantly exceeds state standards in graduation rates.

Early Literacy: No Rating

Steubenville High School

Achievement: 4 Stars- Exceeds state standards in academic achievement

Progress: 5 Stars- Significant evidence that the school exceeded student growth expectations by a larger magnitude.

Gap Closing: 5 Stars- Significantly exceeds state standards in closing educational gaps.

Graduation: 5 Stars- Significantly exceeds state standards in graduation rates.

Early Literacy: No Rating

Toronto High School

Achievement: 3 Stars- Meets state standards in academic achievement.

Progress: 4 Stars- Significant evidence that the school exceeded student growth expectations.

Gap Closing: 5 Stars- Significantly exceeds state standards in closing educational gaps.

Graduation: 4 Stars-Exceeds state standards in graduation rates

Early Literacy: No Rating

Union Local High School

Achievement: 2 Stars- Needs support to meet state standards in academic achievement.

Progress: 2 Stars- Significant evidence that the school fell short of student growth expectations.

Gap Closing: 4 Stars- Exceeds state standards in closing educational gaps

Graduation: 2 Needs support to meet state standards in graduation rates.

Early Literacy: No Rating

To see the report cards for other Ohio schools and local elementary schools, click here.