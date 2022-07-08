PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW) – The Put-in-Bay Police Department is stressing golf cart safety after a rollover crash left several people injured.

Officers say the golf cart rolled over because six people were riding on a four-passenger golf cart. Investigators say one rider suffered serious injuries, while three others suffered minor injuries.

Put-in-Bay EMS crews were called to the scene to treat them.

Police want to remind the community that groups with more people should rent a larger golf cart.

“The cost of a larger golf cart is exponentially less than the cost of a Life Flight to the hospital,” police said in a Facebook post Thursday morning.