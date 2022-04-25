An Ohio refuse officer is getting praise for saving the life of a puppy that was found underneath trash in a dumpster.

The Columbus Department of Public Service (CDOPS) said Dave Carlson from our Georgesville Road station was servicing dumpsters in an apartment complex on the East Side and noticed a puppy in the dumpster struggling to get out from under the trash.

CDOPS said that Carlson immediately contacted his supervisor and they entered the dumpster to rescue the puppy.

The Franklin County Dog Shelter was contacted and the puppy was given water and peanut butter crackers and is doing great according to CDPS.

CDOPS says the puppy should be joining a new family through adoption soon.