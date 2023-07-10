COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio representative has been asked to resign after being charged with domestic violence.

Ohio Rep. Robert Young

Rep. Robert Young, who represents District 32 in the northeastern part of Ohio just south of Akron in Summit County, was charged Friday with two first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence and one fourth-degree felony disrupting public services charges.

Young appeared in court Saturday, where he was given $5,000 bond and ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim, according to Barberton Municipal Court online records.

Court records allege in the domestic violence charge that Young did “knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to victim, a family or household member.” The disrupting public services charge alleges that Young tampered with or damaged communications equipment used by emergency services.

According to Ohio Speaker of the House Jason Stephens, he was at Young’s home after a fundraiser on July 6, the day before a warrant was issued for Young’s arrest, but has no knowledge of what happened.

“Last week, I attended his fundraiser, and then afterwards, went to his home with friends and family,” Stephens said in an email statement. “After a couple of hours, I left his home and spent the night at a local hotel.”

Stephens has asked Young to resign from the Ohio House in order to focus on his family.

“Although I believe that people are innocent until proven guilty, I asked Bob for his resignation as state representative so he can focus on his family at this time,” Stephens said.

According to an announcement on Young’s Facebook page, the fundraiser was held Thursday at Tudor House on Portage Lakes in New Franklin.

Young, a 41-year-old Republican, was first elected to the Ohio House in 2020, first representing District 36 before redistricting moved him to District 32. According to his biography on the Ohio House of Representatives website, he is married with four children.