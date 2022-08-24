**Related Video Above: Berea store that sold $1M Mega Millions ticket in July gets bonus.**

FINDLAY, Ohio (WJW) — While it may not have been the $135 million jackpot, winning $1 million is nothing to sneeze at.

The Ohio Lottery Commission reports a winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Pak A Sak in Findlay ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing. That means the ticket matched the first five winning numbers.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were: 3-5-47-48-67+7

The winner has not claimed the prize yet, the commission said, and the ticket numbers were selected using auto-pick.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. The second largest jackpot, at $1.28 billion, in Mega Millions’ history was sold in Illinois last month.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all. Find out more about the jackpot right here.