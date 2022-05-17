U.S. Representative Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) introduced the “Congress Observing Police Service (COPS)” Resolution,which would require each sitting member of the U.S. House of Representatives to participate in a ride-along with law enforcement in their respective district once per session of Congress:

“Having the opportunity to witness first-hand the challenges that law enforcement encounters every day is a vital step towards bridging the divide between supporters of those in the blue uniform and the “Defund the Police” movement,” said Rep. Bill Johnson. “The COPS resolution (H. Res. 1115) will allow Members of Congress to see firsthand the important work our men and women in uniform do to keep our communities and neighborhoods safe.”

Johnson says

Progressives and the media have disparaged law enforcement officers at every opportunity. From the “Defund the Police” movement to agenda-driven, liberal District Attorneys in cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and New York who choose to not prosecute lawbreakers, there is a clear, strategic effort on the part of many liberal and progressive Democratic politicians to demean police officers nationwide at the expense of law and order.

“Our law enforcement heroes put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe,” said Rep. William Timmons (SC-04). “The COPS resolution requires members of Congress to spend a day in their shoes and see firsthand what our brave men and women in blue have to deal with. I am proud to support Rep. Johnson’s effort to connect lawmakers with law enforcement on the ground.”

“Witnessing the day-to-day demands our law enforcement officers face has given me a much clearer understanding of the public safety issues plaguing our communities, as well as the obstacles our officers face, making me a better lawmaker. Every Member of Congress should have this same experience,” said Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington’s 4th District. “The COPS resolution will help bridge the divide between lawmakers and our law enforcement officers, instilling respect for the role our men and women in blue play in protecting our communities, and helping our lawmakers be better advocates for our law enforcement community.”

Rep. Dan Meuser of Pennsylvania’s 9th District added: “It’s easy to second guess members of law enforcement until you ride a mile (or two) in a police vehicle. Getting in a cruiser will give our members of congress the opportunity to discuss with law enforcement the split-second decisions they make each day when they are protecting and serving our citizens. The COPS Resolution has my full support and should be favored by those who are open minded and are willing to learn about what police offers face every day.”