JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Road rage between two drivers ended with gunshots on Thursday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is still looking for one of those drivers.

Lt. Robert Bodo with the Wintersville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says it happened on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 near Lovers Lane.

He told 7News is started as road rage between an SUV and a motorcycle. Words were exchanged and the SUV hit the motorcycle at a stop sign.

The driver of the motorcycle then fired four shots at the SUV.

Lt. Bodo said two of those did hit the SUV, but no one was injured.

The SUV left the scene and the driver reported the incident.

OSHP is working to identify and locate the driver of that motorcycle.

Lt. Bodo said once that happens, all the information will be given to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney to determine what charges will be filed.

