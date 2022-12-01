An Ohio road worker was injured after being trapped on Interstate 70.

The State Highway Patrol says 43-year-old Christopher Siefker of Baltimore, Ohio was injured after he was trapped in an auger on Wednesday

The incident happened near Underwood St. in Zanesville.

State police say Siefker was trapped for over two hours until officials were able to get him unstuck and sent him to a local hospital.

There is no word on Siefker’s condition at this time.

The Highway Patrol says the incent remains under investigation.