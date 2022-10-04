A 59-acre RV campground worth $7.2 million is underway at The Wilds and is expected to be ready to welcome adventure seekers late 2023 or early 2024.

The future home of the soon-to-be-named RV campground, sits on the intersection of State Route 146 and Zion Ridge Road in Muskingum County. The campground will have 46 spots for RVs, 27 primitive camping spots, hiking and biking trails, a playground, a camp store, a dog park, two shower houses, and fishing and swimming will be available at a nearby lake.

“I have long been a champion of The Wilds, which is a magnet for tourism in Muskingum County and the surrounding region. The addition of this new campground and RV park is about creating opportunities for families to make memories together exploring the great outdoors. We are blessed to have this one of a kind venue right here in Ohio,” said Congressman Troy Balderson.