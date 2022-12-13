COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A local Santa Claus is adding names to his naughty list after his car was stolen in broad daylight.

The theft was reported at a Cabela’s parking lot near Polaris Saturday evening, where the man was inside working as Santa Claus.

During the holidays, he and his wife, who asked to be identified as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, travel around central Ohio taking pictures with children and their families.

Over the years, they’ve taken part in the Ohio Statehouse tree lighting ceremony with the governor and have made appearances at the Cabela’s near Polaris, which is where this crime happened over the weekend.

“Somebody came in about 4:30 or 5 p.m. and said, ‘There’s glass in the parking lot. I think Santa’s car has been stolen,’” Mrs. Claus said.

The vehicle is a 2017 red Kia Sportage with a handicap license plate.

The couple said they’ve had the car for nearly two years, and after filing a police report, they asked people online to be on the lookout.

The response has been incredible, with dozens of people offering support and rides to help them continue their work.

“The community here in Columbus has been awesome about it!” Santa Claus said.

“Just everybody — friends, family, people we don’t know — have reached out with their condolences, and they’re on the lookout for it,” Mrs. Claus said. “The word has spread big time.”

As for whoever stole their vehicle, both Santa and Mrs. Claus say they only want the car back, and hope whoever is responsible turns themselves in.

“Hold them accountable,” Mrs. Claus said. “If nothing else, make them do community service. I’m not opposed to them doing community service to give back to the community because that’s what it’s all about.”

Unfortunately, the parking lot’s security cameras couldn’t catch the person behind this.

Despite the theft, Santa Claus said he’s receiving help from his family in order to get around.